Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Buys 240,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up approximately 5.2% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $52,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.9% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 8.9% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 0.6% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Down 1.0%

Snowflake stock opened at $238.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $249.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Get Our Latest Report on SNOW

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,144,398.29. This trade represents a 81.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,226,909 shares of company stock valued at $719,343,881 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.