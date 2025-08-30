Hayek Kallen Investment Management Acquires 35 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $570.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $583.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

