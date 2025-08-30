Second Line Capital LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Second Line Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $318.07 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $228.52 and a 1 year high of $318.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.43. The company has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.