Second Line Capital LLC Has $5.47 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $301.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $302.95. The company has a market capitalization of $828.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.59 and its 200-day moving average is $265.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

