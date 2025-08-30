Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Booking worth $138,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,620,154,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,063,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,170,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,655,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,599.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,612.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,180.75. The company has a market cap of $181.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,700.97 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price objective on Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 price target (up from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,700.00 price target (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,781.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,052 shares of company stock worth $22,511,858 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.