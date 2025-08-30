JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s 10th Largest Position

Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.5% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 228,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.8% during the first quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,106,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,893,000 after buying an additional 139,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $301.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $828.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $302.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

