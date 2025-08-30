Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Trading Down 19.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report) traded down 19.6% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 802,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 866% from the average session volume of 83,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Nanalysis Scientific Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

About Nanalysis Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.