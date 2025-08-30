FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,006 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

