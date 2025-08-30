Titleist Asset Management LLC Sells 16,160 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Titleist Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,160 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 103,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.35.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $226.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

