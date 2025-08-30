Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) versus PURPLE INNOVATION (NASDAQ:PRPL) Head-To-Head Review

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) and PURPLE INNOVATION (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of PURPLE INNOVATION shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Yatsen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of PURPLE INNOVATION shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Yatsen and PURPLE INNOVATION, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 0 0 0 0.00 PURPLE INNOVATION 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

PURPLE INNOVATION has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.79%. Given PURPLE INNOVATION’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PURPLE INNOVATION is more favorable than Yatsen.

Yatsen has a beta of -2.11, meaning that its stock price is 311% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PURPLE INNOVATION has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yatsen and PURPLE INNOVATION”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $464.90 million 1.85 -$97.02 million ($0.76) -12.29 PURPLE INNOVATION $487.88 million 0.26 -$97.90 million ($0.78) -1.49

Yatsen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PURPLE INNOVATION. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PURPLE INNOVATION, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yatsen and PURPLE INNOVATION’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen -14.05% -16.35% -12.83% PURPLE INNOVATION -18.43% -472.12% -13.20%

Summary

PURPLE INNOVATION beats Yatsen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices. It sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About PURPLE INNOVATION

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, third-party online retailers, and Purple showrooms, as well as through its website, Purple.com. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

