Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading 33.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 994,716 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,161% from the average daily volume of 78,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Inomin Mines Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 4.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

