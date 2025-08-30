Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,182 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $26.98 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,600. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,842 shares of company stock worth $3,896,180. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.