Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 72,137 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,137 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $208,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $318.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $320.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.30. The firm has a market cap of $521.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

