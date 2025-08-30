Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 27,710 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,702,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,710 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $290,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.3% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,134.57. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,902.24. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE PG opened at $157.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.