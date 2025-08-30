Centric Wealth Management Acquires 20,193 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,193 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,431,000 after acquiring an additional 713,001 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 251,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1%

KMI opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $171,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 232,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,545.20. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the purchase, the director owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,928.44. The trade was a 8.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,842 shares of company stock worth $3,896,180. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

View Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.