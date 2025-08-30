Centric Wealth Management Has $4.51 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in AbbVie by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.95.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1%

ABBV stock opened at $210.25 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $371.42 billion, a PE ratio of 100.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

