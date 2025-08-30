Texas Bank & Trust Co Purchases 2,533 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Texas Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. CocaCola makes up about 1.3% of Texas Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 84.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 114.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $69.01 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.49. The firm has a market cap of $297.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

