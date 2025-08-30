Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $192.74 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743,694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $192,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,536,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,908,828,000 after purchasing an additional 158,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,832,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, August 17th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,989. This trade represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,564 shares of company stock valued at $51,792,190. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $333.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.97 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.