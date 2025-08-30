John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.62 and last traded at $76.45, with a volume of 195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.52.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 561.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

