Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.78 and last traded at $91.51, with a volume of 29589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIF. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Life360 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Life360 Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.63 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Life360 had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $115.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life360

In other Life360 news, Director Mark Goines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $1,737,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 71,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,047.83. This represents a 21.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 16,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $1,472,670.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,172.60. This trade represents a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,406 shares of company stock worth $16,043,725 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIF. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Life360 in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life360 by 53.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 2,938.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

