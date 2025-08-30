Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Acquired by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 125.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $96.54 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $177.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.