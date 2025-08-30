Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 307,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 70,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Plato Gold Trading Up 16.7%

The company has a market cap of C$8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

Plato Gold Company Profile

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

