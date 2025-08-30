Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Has $18.26 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.8% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 3,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $231.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $248.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

