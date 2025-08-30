Tumwater Wealth Management LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Tumwater Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 0.2% of Tumwater Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.53.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $419.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.74 and a 200-day moving average of $360.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $441.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $196.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

