Guardian Point Capital LP Takes $4.15 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Guardian Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.5% of Guardian Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 72,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $231.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $248.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

