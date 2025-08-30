Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 90 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.1% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $260.12 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $236.67 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $162.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Argus set a $370.00 price target on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.08.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

