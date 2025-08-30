Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 65.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 41,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $36,785,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 63.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 66.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,699,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,228,000 after buying an additional 1,077,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.30.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $108.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.