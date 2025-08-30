Palogic Value Management L.P. Purchases 52 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 43,226.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,390,000 after buying an additional 2,070,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $558,075,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after buying an additional 1,021,496 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $154,140,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after buying an additional 361,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $391.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.44. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

