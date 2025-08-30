Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $309.00 and last traded at $300.02, with a volume of 766105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $280.30.

The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,118.56. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,680.71. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 258.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.57 and its 200 day moving average is $248.17.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

