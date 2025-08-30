FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IJR opened at $118.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.64.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

