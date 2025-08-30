Junto Capital Management LP Sells 639,635 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Junto Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,680,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,635 shares during the period. Kroger comprises 5.2% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $249,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.7% during the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.8% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.58.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other Kroger news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $5,234,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 139,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,222.76. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,581.50. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

