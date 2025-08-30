Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 158,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 151,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Imagine Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Imagine Lithium

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

