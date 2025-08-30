Centric Wealth Management Sells 3,476 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

Centric Wealth Management decreased its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Allegion by 16.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Allegion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its position in Allegion by 2.2% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $169.72 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $116.57 and a 52 week high of $172.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.32 and its 200-day moving average is $141.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.75.

View Our Latest Report on ALLE

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.