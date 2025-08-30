Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2,133.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,229,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174,005 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $46,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,042,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,734,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,421,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $830,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,162,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $498,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,285 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,968,781 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $453,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Report on FCX

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.