New Vernon Investment Management LLC Has $657,000 Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

New Vernon Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,014,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,233,780,000 after acquiring an additional 810,854 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,278,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,680,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,332,000 after acquiring an additional 756,192 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,220,000 after acquiring an additional 566,155 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $92.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.14.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

