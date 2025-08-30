Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 1.2% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Waste Management by 191.2% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 91.3% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 130,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 62,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $226.69 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.77.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.35.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

