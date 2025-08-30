Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $7,162,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $671,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $407.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $405.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

