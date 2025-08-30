Penny Stocks To Follow Today – August 29th

Gamehaus, Next Technology, and Richtech Robotics are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small companies that typically trade for less than $5 per share, often on over-the-counter (OTC) markets rather than major exchanges. Because they have low trading volumes, limited publicly available information and minimal regulatory oversight, they tend to be highly volatile and carry greater risk of price manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Gamehaus (GMHS)

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Next Technology (NXTT)

Next Technology Holding Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

