Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,375,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $593.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $597.07.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

