The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 976,938 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,382,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976,938 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $170,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after acquiring an additional 204,681 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in CocaCola by 21.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:KO opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $297.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.49.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

