WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.14 and last traded at $57.14, with a volume of 17811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 365,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 214,930 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 264,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

