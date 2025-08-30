Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Brambles Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.27 and last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 57770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

Brambles Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

