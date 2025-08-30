Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.36 and last traded at C$8.26, with a volume of 124881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EDR shares. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.96.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDR

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$281,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$429,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,814 shares of company stock valued at $826,854. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.