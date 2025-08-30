Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.36 and last traded at C$8.26, with a volume of 124881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on EDR shares. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.96.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDR
Endeavour Silver Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$281,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$429,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,814 shares of company stock valued at $826,854. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Silver
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/25 – 08/29
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.