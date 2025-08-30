SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.37 and last traded at $47.07, with a volume of 16307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21.

Institutional Trading of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF in the second quarter worth $1,674,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

About SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF

