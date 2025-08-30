32,637 Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX Acquired by Mubadala Investment Co PJSC

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,000. RTX comprises 0.0% of Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,557 shares of company stock worth $11,275,816 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $158.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $161.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.39.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

