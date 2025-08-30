Harber Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 448,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $16,550,000. Comcast makes up approximately 5.9% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $488,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586,329 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Comcast by 724.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $374,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

