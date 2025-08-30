iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Acquired by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,162,000. Albar Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,474,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $235.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

