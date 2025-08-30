Activest Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,998 shares of company stock worth $41,415,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $162.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $263.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.34 and its 200 day moving average is $123.91. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

