Ford Motor Company $F Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

