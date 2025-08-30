Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,330 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 405.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA comprises 1.1% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $703.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.49. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $276.44 and a one year high of $733.24.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 8,436 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.60, for a total value of $5,842,773.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,879,799.80. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total value of $964,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 16,023 shares in the company, valued at $11,288,203.50. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,283 shares of company stock worth $21,682,525. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.60.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

